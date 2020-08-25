See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. English Rockholt, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. English Rockholt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr.

Dr. Rockholt works at Beacon OB/GYN Womens East in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beacon Health Services
    1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 778-9500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 25, 2020
    Dr. Rockholt had a friendly, professional demeanor through my entire first pregnancy; and a calm decisiveness during a stressful CS delivery of my beautiful LO. Before going to Dr. Rockholt I didn't have an OB I went to regularly; after moving into the area, I am glad I found her. She was by far the calmest, most respectful, educated and friendly doctor I've ever visit. I never felt intimidated or rushed in any of my appointments when it came to asking questions. All doctors are expected to know what they're doing, but she really demonstrated this at every visit, without ever being overwhelming or arrogant. Dr. Rockholt has a wonderful bedside manner that put me at ease through everything; and in addition to that...she put my family at ease the day of delivery by acknowledging them as well. I wish I knew where her career took her during this time, because she's no longer at the practice I found her. Either way, anyone who goes to her is well taken care of. Thank you Dr. Rockholt.
    Victoria — Aug 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. English Rockholt, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245456367
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. English Rockholt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rockholt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rockholt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rockholt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rockholt works at Beacon OB/GYN Womens East in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Rockholt’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Rockholt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rockholt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rockholt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rockholt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

