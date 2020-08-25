Dr. English Rockholt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rockholt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. English Rockholt, MD
Overview
Dr. English Rockholt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr.
Dr. Rockholt works at
Locations
Beacon Health Services1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 778-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rockholt had a friendly, professional demeanor through my entire first pregnancy; and a calm decisiveness during a stressful CS delivery of my beautiful LO. Before going to Dr. Rockholt I didn't have an OB I went to regularly; after moving into the area, I am glad I found her. She was by far the calmest, most respectful, educated and friendly doctor I've ever visit. I never felt intimidated or rushed in any of my appointments when it came to asking questions. All doctors are expected to know what they're doing, but she really demonstrated this at every visit, without ever being overwhelming or arrogant. Dr. Rockholt has a wonderful bedside manner that put me at ease through everything; and in addition to that...she put my family at ease the day of delivery by acknowledging them as well. I wish I knew where her career took her during this time, because she's no longer at the practice I found her. Either way, anyone who goes to her is well taken care of. Thank you Dr. Rockholt.
About Dr. English Rockholt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1245456367
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rockholt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rockholt accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rockholt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Rockholt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rockholt.
