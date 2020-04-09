Overview

Dr. Engilberta Santos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodside, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Santos works at Engilberta R Santos MD in Woodside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.