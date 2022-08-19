Overview

Dr. Enesi Momoh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oregon, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Henry County Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Health Defiance Hospital.



Dr. Momoh works at Maumee Bay Orthopedics in Oregon, OH with other offices in Perrysburg, OH, Toledo, OH and Napoleon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.