Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eneida Gomez, MD
Overview
Dr. Eneida Gomez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL.
Dr. Gomez works at
Locations
Eneida Gomez MD PA1750 Tree Blvd Ste 5, Saint Augustine, FL 32084 Directions (904) 342-0672
Life Management Center of Northwest Fl525 E 15th St, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 522-4485
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gomez is/was a great provider! The staff is amazing. you might find them unhelpful if you are ignorant. Any human can take only so much from other humans, even if they have somewhat of a mental illness. Sitting in the lobby I have encountered numerous times that people seem like they take advantage of others due to them having a "disability". Yes, billing can be a lot better! I have been notified they send their billing somewhere else, so I would think that company needs to get it together. I hope Dr. Gomez is doing well, my family and I miss her so much.
About Dr. Eneida Gomez, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1366431835
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.