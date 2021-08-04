See All Rheumatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Eneida Agosto-Colon, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (15)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eneida Agosto-Colon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Agosto-Colon works at Harlem Medical Group in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harlem Medical Group
    354 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 507-5400
  2. 2
    Manhattan Office
    452 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 507-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 04, 2021
    Dra Agosto eres mi mejor Amiga Recuerdo el primer dia que llegue llorando a la oficina,te escucha y trata de entender tu condicion medica para poder ayudarte. Gracias a mi Dra puedo llevar mi triste enfermedad .
    — Aug 04, 2021
    About Dr. Eneida Agosto-Colon, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629165162
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • columbia presbyteriam medical center
    Residency
    • Maimonides Med Center
    Internship
    • Columbia U Phys&Surg/Maimonides Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Agosto-Colon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agosto-Colon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agosto-Colon works at Harlem Medical Group in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Agosto-Colon’s profile.

    Dr. Agosto-Colon has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agosto-Colon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Agosto-Colon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agosto-Colon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agosto-Colon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agosto-Colon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

