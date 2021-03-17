Dr. Enchun Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enchun Liu, MD
Dr. Enchun Liu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Retina Associates of South Texas9910 Huebner Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 615-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Orthodontics and Oral Surgery of Laredo6801 McPherson Rd Ste 213, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 615-8455
Retina Associates of South Texas - San Antonio - Downtown315 N San Saba Ste 1105, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 615-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I unfortunately experienced a detached retina in 2020. Dr. Liu was thorough and explained what my options were in detail and also let me provide my input in the route we were taking. If you are looking for a BS doctor, he is not for you. He gets to the point and makes his recommendation based on his experience and professional opinion. I have returned for follow ups and he continues to be the same as when I first met him on my first dreadful day. Very professional and kind and gets to the point. I sincerely recommend him if you find yourself in a fearful situation regarding your eye health. Thank you Dr. Liu!!
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Mandarin and Mandarin
- The Retina Institute
- Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu speaks Arabic, Mandarin and Mandarin.
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
