Dr. Enchanta Jenkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Enchanta Jenkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista.
Locations
Unilab27699 Jefferson Ave Ste 110, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Enchanta Jenkins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285604702
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Jenkins speaks Spanish.
