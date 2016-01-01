Overview

Dr. Enchanta Jenkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista.



Dr. Jenkins works at Ellehcal OBGYN Inc. in Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

