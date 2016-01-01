See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Temecula, CA
Dr. Enchanta Jenkins, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Enchanta Jenkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista.

Dr. Jenkins works at Ellehcal OBGYN Inc. in Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    27699 Jefferson Ave Ste 110, Temecula, CA 92590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nursing Home Care Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Patient-Centered Medical Home Chevron Icon
Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Primary Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Secondary Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

About Dr. Enchanta Jenkins, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 24 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1285604702
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.