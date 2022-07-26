Dr. Enawgaw Mehari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enawgaw Mehari, MD
Overview
Dr. Enawgaw Mehari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dickson, TN.
Dr. Mehari works at
Locations
DMA Crestview Park Neurology127 Crestview Park Dr Ste, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 703-2314
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- St. Claire HealthCare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Enawgaw Mehari, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1386608149
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehari accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehari has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehari.
