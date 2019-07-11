Dr. Enass Rickards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rickards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enass Rickards, MD
Overview
Dr. Enass Rickards, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
Dr. Rickards works at
Locations
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group9333 Genesee Ave Ste 350A, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 455-6460
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rickards is a very professional yet busy Dr. She was caring and kind and I would highly recommend her. Very professional. She corrected my arthritic hand and I now can use it with very little pain unlike before.
About Dr. Enass Rickards, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1609850080
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rickards has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rickards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rickards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rickards has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rickards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rickards speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rickards. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rickards.
