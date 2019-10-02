Overview

Dr. Enas Sallam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sallam works at First Physicians Group in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.