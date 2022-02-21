Dr. Enas Iskander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iskander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enas Iskander, MD
Overview
Dr. Enas Iskander, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Iskander works at
Locations
-
1
Enas G. Iskander, MD, Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine1688 W Granada Blvd Ste 2A1, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Prime Health Services
- Three Rivers Provider Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iskander?
Dr. Iskander is very knowledgeable and always very helpful. She also does well with special needs kids which is very hard to find.
About Dr. Enas Iskander, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1073591269
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Ain-Shams U
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iskander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iskander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Iskander using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Iskander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iskander works at
Dr. Iskander speaks Arabic.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iskander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iskander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.