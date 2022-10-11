Dr. Ena Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ena Sharma, MD
Dr. Ena Sharma, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arroyo Grande, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.
Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Rheumatology850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 220, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Sharma was - simply put - one of the best doctors I have ever seen! And, in my 46 years I’ve seen wayyyy more doctors than I’d like to admit to! She was caring, thoughtful, empathetic, encouraging, considerate, personable, and professional. She needs to be cloned! Most doctors should take a required course entitled, “How To Be More Like Dr. Ena Sharma.” Taught by simply witnessing this doctor care for her patients. In a world full of doctors who clearly didn’t take their oath seriously, Dr. Ena Sharma is a bright light of hope and understanding for patients. Oh, and her nurse was equally exceptional!
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
