Dr. Emy Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Emy Chen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
Arthritis & Rheumatology Consultants Inc.488 E Santa Clara St Ste 104, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 357-6808
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Chen for a few years now. She is an awesome Physician. There are several reasons why I say that. Dr. Chen goes out of her way to make sure all of your questions are answered. She address your health concerns, rather than telling you what to do. She always makes sure you and she are on the same page & comfortable. She keeps up to date by reading literature & going to conferences. She's has added the newest medication for my condition. Dr. Chen gives me samples to see if it's helpful, before writing a prescription I have felt her to be a caring & compassionate physician. I am grateful to have her as my Rheumatologist. If you want the Best- Make an Appointment!!!!
About Dr. Emy Chen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
