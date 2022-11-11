See All Vascular Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Emun Abdu, MD

Vascular Surgery
5 (100)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Emun Abdu, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus.

Dr. Abdu works at Abrazo Medical Group Biltmore Terrace MultiSpecialty in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Western Neuro at Biltmore Terrace
    2122 E Highland Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 428-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Western Neuro - Central Phoenix
    6036 N 19th Ave Ste 505, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 428-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Abrazo Central Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Writing this on behalf of my husband Gandi and myself we find out that he had multiple aneurysms on his brain in the beginning of the year doctor kale recommended Dr. abdu to us and i’m so glad he did she and her staffs are amazing she answered all of our questions and concerns she gives my husband time to decide what he wanted to do, at first he was very hesitant and scared just like me is a scary situation but he Decided to go ahead with the surgery, the day of the surgery i was so thankful that they called me a couple of times during the surgery to let me how he was doing Which took a lot of stress out of me and the rest of the family my husband is doing great and words can even explain How thankful I am to Dr. Abdu and her team for the care that she provided my husband i would 1000% recommended Dr abdu she is very Knowledgeable and kind the minute you talk to her you will know the kind of professional she is i will forever be thankful to her
    Yenni Az — Nov 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emun Abdu, MD
    About Dr. Emun Abdu, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Amharic and Tigrinya
    • 1811199912
    Education & Certifications

    • Swedish Neuroscience Institute
    • Oregon Health Sciences University
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • University of Washington
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emun Abdu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdu works at Abrazo Medical Group Biltmore Terrace MultiSpecialty in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Abdu’s profile.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

