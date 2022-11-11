Dr. Emun Abdu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emun Abdu, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus.
Western Neuro at Biltmore Terrace2122 E Highland Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 428-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Western Neuro - Central Phoenix6036 N 19th Ave Ste 505, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (480) 428-3376
- Abrazo Central Campus
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Writing this on behalf of my husband Gandi and myself we find out that he had multiple aneurysms on his brain in the beginning of the year doctor kale recommended Dr. abdu to us and i’m so glad he did she and her staffs are amazing she answered all of our questions and concerns she gives my husband time to decide what he wanted to do, at first he was very hesitant and scared just like me is a scary situation but he Decided to go ahead with the surgery, the day of the surgery i was so thankful that they called me a couple of times during the surgery to let me how he was doing Which took a lot of stress out of me and the rest of the family my husband is doing great and words can even explain How thankful I am to Dr. Abdu and her team for the care that she provided my husband i would 1000% recommended Dr abdu she is very Knowledgeable and kind the minute you talk to her you will know the kind of professional she is i will forever be thankful to her
- Vascular Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Amharic and Tigrinya
- 1811199912
- Swedish Neuroscience Institute
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Washington
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Abdu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdu speaks Amharic and Tigrinya.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdu.
