Dr. Emran Imami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emran Imami, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Melbourne Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Imami works at
Locations
-
1
Melbourne Surgery Center95 Bulldog Blvd Ste 104, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 729-9493
-
2
Tepas Vein Center1140 BROADBAND DR, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 312-4188
-
3
Wuesthoff Wound Care1698 W Hibiscus Blvd Ste B, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 676-2012
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my lhusband's life after emergency surgery??... He was kind, empathic, very skillful and thorough!!. We felt we were in very good hands!!!. Adore this Man!!! ??
About Dr. Emran Imami, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French, Spanish and Urdu
- 1215901848
Education & Certifications
- University Fla Hsc
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- General Surgery
