See All General Surgeons in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Emran Imami, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Emran Imami, MD

General Surgery
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Emran Imami, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Melbourne Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Imami works at Brevard Specialty Surgery Ctr in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty, Venous Insufficiency and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Costello, MD
Dr. Michael Costello, MD
6 (23)
View Profile
Dr. Enrique Vega, MD
Dr. Enrique Vega, MD
8 (7)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Melbourne Surgery Center
    95 Bulldog Blvd Ste 104, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 729-9493
  2. 2
    Tepas Vein Center
    1140 BROADBAND DR, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 312-4188
  3. 3
    Wuesthoff Wound Care
    1698 W Hibiscus Blvd Ste B, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 676-2012

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Abdominoplasty
Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Imami?

    Nov 25, 2022
    He saved my lhusband's life after emergency surgery??... He was kind, empathic, very skillful and thorough!!. We felt we were in very good hands!!!. Adore this Man!!! ??
    Colleen Mary Hannon Ryan — Nov 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emran Imami, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Emran Imami, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Imami to family and friends

    Dr. Imami's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Imami

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Emran Imami, MD.

    About Dr. Emran Imami, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215901848
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Fla Hsc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emran Imami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Imami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Imami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Imami works at Brevard Specialty Surgery Ctr in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Imami’s profile.

    Dr. Imami has seen patients for Abdominoplasty, Venous Insufficiency and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Imami speaks Arabic, French, Spanish and Urdu.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Imami. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Emran Imami, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.