Dr. Emory Manten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emory Manten, MD
Overview
Dr. Emory Manten, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Manten works at
Locations
-
1
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
-
2
UHealth Outpatient Center1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-8644
-
3
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manten?
Went to UM Clinic today saw this doctor for the first time. I definitely want this guy to be my doctor. Knows what he is talking about, takes the time to explain things, listens, and realistic! Very glad I had the opportunity to meet him during my appointment and hope to schedule future appointments with him
About Dr. Emory Manten, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1013177807
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manten works at
Dr. Manten has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Manten. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.