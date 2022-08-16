Overview

Dr. Emo Bonaminio, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Bonaminio works at Lake In The Hills Podiatry in Algonquin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.