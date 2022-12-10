Dr. Emmy Oji, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmy Oji, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emmy Oji, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Oji works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Foot & Ankle Specialty Providers6145 N Thesta St, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 436-4820Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oji?
Dr.Oji an his staff are a true blessing an angels with the profession caring an very professional. This Dr clearly knows his practice an he fixed my leg after I broke it an is currently walking me through my recovery with passion an knowledge thank you so much doc for the work you do for me an all ur patience…
About Dr. Emmy Oji, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English, Igbo
- 1114281557
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oji works at
Dr. Oji has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oji speaks Igbo.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Oji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.