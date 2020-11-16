Dr. Emmie Ko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmie Ko, MD
Overview
Dr. Emmie Ko, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Loyola University - Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Ko works at
Locations
Emmie H Ko, MD PA350 N Texas Ave Ste A1, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 317-4352Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ko takes the time to know you, does a thorough examination, and offers expertise on surgical procedures. I am a professional athlete and am very happy with the outcome from my wrist surgery. My surgery was a great success.
About Dr. Emmie Ko, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- English, Mandarin
- 1861552424
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center
- Univeristy of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston
- Univeristy of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston
- Loyola University - Chicago Stritch School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ko has seen patients for De Quervain's Disease, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ko speaks Mandarin.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ko.
