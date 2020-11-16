Overview

Dr. Emmie Ko, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Loyola University - Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Ko works at Emmie H Ko, MD PA in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.