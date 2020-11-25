See All Nephrologists in Wheat Ridge, CO
Dr. Emmett Ratigan, MD

Nephrology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emmett Ratigan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Ratigan works at Colorado Kidney Care in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Kidney Care
    3550 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 200 Bldg 10, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0705

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Lutheran Medical Center
  • OrthoColorado Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 25, 2020
    My mom passed away recently. She was 80 yrs old and a patient of Dr Ratigan's. Looking back on her journey, I would have to say that Dr Ratigan was the most compassionate out of every caregiver she had. He treated her with dignity, respect, and true concern. I highly recommend him, as he truly represents how a doctor should be. Thank you so much Dr. Ratigan!
    Jeanette Strohm-Anderson — Nov 25, 2020
    About Dr. Emmett Ratigan, MD

    • Nephrology
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

