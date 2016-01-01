Overview

Dr. Emmett Cordle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Cordle works at Price Cordle MD, PC in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.