Overview

Dr. Emmary Butler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Butler works at Associated Surgeons & Physicians/Women's Health Advantage in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.