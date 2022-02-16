Dr. Emmary Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmary Butler, MD
Overview
Dr. Emmary Butler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
1
Women's Health Advantage7988 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-4400
2
Women's Health Advantage6418 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 Directions (260) 432-4400
3
Dupont Hospital2520 DUPONT CIRCLE DR, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 432-4400
4
Lutheran Hospital of Indiana-gero Psych Unit7950 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-4400
5
Associated Surgeons and Physicians LLC2518 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 432-4400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best! Seriously!
About Dr. Emmary Butler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
