Dr. Emmanuella Theophile, MD
Overview
Dr. Emmanuella Theophile, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Locations
Gateway Health Center817 Federal St, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 283-2436Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Emmanuella Theophile, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
