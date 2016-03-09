Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Vasilomanolakis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Vasilomanolakis works at Columbia Emergency Medical Grp in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Congenital Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.