Dr. Emmanuel Vasilomanolakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasilomanolakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmanuel Vasilomanolakis, MD
Overview
Dr. Emmanuel Vasilomanolakis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Vasilomanolakis works at
Locations
-
1
Miller Childrens Hospital2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasilomanolakis?
He's a great Doctor
About Dr. Emmanuel Vasilomanolakis, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1457440083
Education & Certifications
- U Calif Irvine Med Ctr
- Rush-Presby-St Lukes Med Ct
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasilomanolakis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasilomanolakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasilomanolakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasilomanolakis works at
Dr. Vasilomanolakis has seen patients for Chest Pain, Congenital Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasilomanolakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vasilomanolakis speaks Greek.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasilomanolakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasilomanolakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasilomanolakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasilomanolakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.