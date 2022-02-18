Dr. Emmanuel Ugwuoke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ugwuoke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmanuel Ugwuoke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emmanuel Ugwuoke, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bensalem, PA.
They are accepting new patients
Locations
- 1 3554 Hulmeville Rd Ste 106, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions (215) 639-3185
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Emmanuel for a while now not only he cares about his patient but he goes that exact mile that you need when you need it. What makes me feel even more better is that he's a Christian, now that what makes my family happy along with the best service that he give more that I have seen in a long time. Now I have other's that I have been telling them about him. If you are looking for the right Dr. I telling you that you don't have to look no more. Someone who take the time and find the problem and never gives up. That's The Kind of Dr. I Want Fighting For me !!!
About Dr. Emmanuel Ugwuoke, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1124204581
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Ugwuoke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
