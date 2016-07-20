See All Hand Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Emmanuel Ubinas-Brache, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Ubinas-Brache, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Complutense De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Dr. Ubinas-Brache works at BRACHE, EMMANUEL E MD - UBINAS-BRACHE EMMANUEL E MD in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brache, Emmanuel E MD - Ubinas-brache Emmanuel E MD
    411 N Washington Ave Ste 2000, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 824-7373

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 20, 2016
    Great surgeon. Wait time in office can be long but he has a large clientele.
    Ronald daniel in Dallas, TX — Jul 20, 2016
    About Dr. Emmanuel Ubinas-Brache, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1053453555
    Education & Certifications

    • Universidad Complutense De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina
