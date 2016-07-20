Dr. Emmanuel Ubinas-Brache, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ubinas-Brache is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmanuel Ubinas-Brache, MD
Dr. Emmanuel Ubinas-Brache, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Complutense De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Brache, Emmanuel E MD - Ubinas-brache Emmanuel E MD411 N Washington Ave Ste 2000, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 824-7373
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Anthem
- Cigna
Great surgeon. Wait time in office can be long but he has a large clientele.
About Dr. Emmanuel Ubinas-Brache, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Universidad Complutense De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Ubinas-Brache has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ubinas-Brache accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ubinas-Brache has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ubinas-Brache speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ubinas-Brache. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ubinas-Brache.
