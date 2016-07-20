Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Ubinas-Brache, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Complutense De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Ubinas-Brache works at BRACHE, EMMANUEL E MD - UBINAS-BRACHE EMMANUEL E MD in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.