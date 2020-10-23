Dr. Emmanuel Troulakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troulakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmanuel Troulakis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Emmanuel Troulakis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Troulakis works at
Astoria Office3018 37th St, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 278-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Excellent doctor! My first visit was a nice experience! Highly recommended! Dr Troulakis also take care of my brother in low for so many years !
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Filipino, Greek and Spanish
- 1275540767
- Mt Sinai Svc Elmhurst Genl
- Mt Sinai Svc-Elmhurst Genl
- University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
