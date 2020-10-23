Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Troulakis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Troulakis works at Emmanuel F Troulakis MD in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.