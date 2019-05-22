Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Sygaco, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Sygaco works at South Bay Hematology/Oncology in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.