Dr. Emmanuel Soultanakis, MD
Dr. Emmanuel Soultanakis, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Mainegeneral Medical Center, Southern Maine Health Care and Stephens Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Soultanakis works at
Maine Medical Partners100 Campus Dr Ste 125, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 883-0069
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Mainegeneral Medical Center
- Southern Maine Health Care
- Stephens Memorial Hospital
Because my surgeon wanted to be prepared for complications during what otherwise would have been a routine hysterectomy, she asked Dr. Soultanakis to be available. When complications emerged, this highly skilled surgeon stepped in and enabled me to still have the planned, less invasive, robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery. I went home that same evening, with less pain, fewer risks and a safer recovery. I am filled with gratitude toward Dr. Soultanakis and my excellent Gynecologist Dr. Mary Lavoie for their surgical collaboration!
About Dr. Emmanuel Soultanakis, MD
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1659489284
- Women Infants Hosp Brown University
- Fletcher Allen/Univ Of Vermont
- University of Vermont College of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
