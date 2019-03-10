Dr. Sarmiento has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emmanuel Sarmiento, MD
Overview
Dr. Emmanuel Sarmiento, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sarmiento works at
Locations
Allergic Disease and Asthma Center PA1202 E Butler Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 627-3800
Allergic Disease and Asthma Center3020 Reidville Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29301 Directions (864) 699-4870
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and very friendly.
About Dr. Emmanuel Sarmiento, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1396747390
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarmiento accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarmiento has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarmiento has seen patients for Acute Sinusitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarmiento on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarmiento. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarmiento.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarmiento, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarmiento appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.