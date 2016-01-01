See All General Dentists in Ellisville, MO
Dr. Emmanuel Salar, DMD

Dentistry
4.5 (35)
Dr. Emmanuel Salar, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ellisville, MO. 

Dr. Salar works at Premier Dental Partners - Ellisville in Ellisville, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

  1
    Hutchinson
    12 Hutchinson Rd, Ellisville, MO 63011 (314) 403-7962
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • MetLife
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Emmanuel Salar, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1891304929
    Dr. Emmanuel Salar, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salar works at Premier Dental Partners - Ellisville in Ellisville, MO. View the full address on Dr. Salar’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Salar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

