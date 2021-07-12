Dr. Emmanuel Quaidoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quaidoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmanuel Quaidoo, MD
Overview
Dr. Emmanuel Quaidoo, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Ghana Med Sch and is affiliated with Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Quaidoo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy Asthma Immunology of Rochester PC300 Meridian Centre Blvd Ste 300, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 442-0150
-
2
Allergy Asthma and Immunology1 Saredon Pl Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14606 Directions (585) 225-5735
-
3
Allergy Asthma/Immu/Rochester225 Perinton Hills Office Park, Fairport, NY 14450 Directions (585) 442-0150
Hospital Affiliations
- Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quaidoo?
Dr Quaidoo is wonderful. Very thorough and really listens. He does a great job at communicating through the portal.
About Dr. Emmanuel Quaidoo, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1134197387
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester
- New York Methodist Hospital
- U Ghana Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quaidoo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quaidoo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quaidoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quaidoo works at
Dr. Quaidoo has seen patients for Arthritis, Hives and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quaidoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Quaidoo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quaidoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quaidoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quaidoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.