Dr. Emmanuel Orelus, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Orelus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Orelus works at Optimal Health Choice in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Optimal Health Choice
    Optimal Health Choice
7721 N Military Trl Ste 1-2, West Palm Beach, FL 33410
(561) 557-5052

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pneumonia
Cellulitis
Dysphagia
Pneumonia
Cellulitis
Dysphagia

Pneumonia
Cellulitis
Dysphagia
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breath Testing
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiovascular Disease
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dementia
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immune Disorders
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 15, 2020
    About Dr. Emmanuel Orelus, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477755676
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
    Residency
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Bershire Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida-Gainesville
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emmanuel Orelus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orelus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orelus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orelus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orelus works at Optimal Health Choice in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Orelus’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Orelus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orelus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orelus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orelus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

