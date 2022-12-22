See All Family Doctors in Roseburg, OR
Dr. Emmanuel Okenye, DO

Family Medicine
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
5 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Okenye, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT.

Dr. Okenye works at EFM Harvard Park in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Evergreen Family Medicine Womens Health
    1937 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Emmanuel Okenye, DO
About Dr. Emmanuel Okenye, DO

  • Family Medicine
  • 5 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1346777950
Education & Certifications

  • LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Okenye has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Okenye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Okenye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okenye.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okenye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okenye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

