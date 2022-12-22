Dr. Okenye has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emmanuel Okenye, DO
Dr. Emmanuel Okenye, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT.
Evergreen Family Medicine Womens Health1937 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
How was your appointment with Dr. Okenye?
Dr. Okenye is a breath of fresh air for me. I finally have a doctor who isn’t afraid to deal with my complicated health history and didn’t just label me as a difficult case and push me aside. He’s kind, knowledgeable and thorough. He addresses all of my concerns at my visits and I’ve been to him twice and neither time I felt rushed. Very professional. Easy to talk to. Highly recommend!
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1346777950
- LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Okenye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okenye.
