Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Nwapa, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA.



Dr. Nwapa works at Midtown Psychiatry in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, Homicidal Ideation and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.