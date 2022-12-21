Dr. Emmanuel Moustakakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moustakakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmanuel Moustakakis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emmanuel Moustakakis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Moustakakis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NewYork Presbyterian186 03 Un Tpke, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (347) 480-1200
-
2
NewYork-Presbyterian Queens5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-2087MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moustakakis?
Previously we had heard of Dr. Moustakakis as the best interventionalist in our area, so when our father had a cardiac emergency we were fortunate that this doctor was on call. During the time my father was hospitalized, Dr. Moustakakis made us all feel as comfortable as possible. He was quite attentive to my father. And he made us feel safe in a time of family crisis. Post discharge and during office visits, Dr. Moustakakis has consistently been great, always on time and available to answer our inquiries. And he personally phones us when there is a need for follow-up (instead of farming out the communication to staff). Quite impressive for a super busy cardiologist. More doctors should follow his model. We've recommended him to multiple friends and family members, and they agree 100 percent. He takes his job seriously and respects his patients. If you are fortunate enough to get an appointment with him, you'll find him to be excellent as well. Special thanks to Dr. Moustakakis!
About Dr. Emmanuel Moustakakis, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1457514598
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moustakakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moustakakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moustakakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moustakakis works at
Dr. Moustakakis has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moustakakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Moustakakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moustakakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moustakakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moustakakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.