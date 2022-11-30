Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Mojtahedian, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.



Dr. Mojtahedian works at Optum - Family Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.