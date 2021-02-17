Dr. Emmanuel Luna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmanuel Luna, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Emmanuel Luna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Emmanuel C Luna MD1500 S Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 500-0880
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- LACare
- Medicaid of California
- MultiPlan
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I meet Dr. Luna for the first time, he took his time to get to know me as a patient and educated me on my health problems. Dr. Luna is a great doctor with so much knowledge. The staff is very nice and friendly and always willing to help.
- Family Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1316968571
- Easton Hospital
- Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
Dr. Luna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luna speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Luna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luna.
