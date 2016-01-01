Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Lim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Lim works at Dr. Parvaneh Bahmani in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.