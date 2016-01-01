Dr. Lagoutaris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emmanuel Lagoutaris, DPM
Overview
Dr. Emmanuel Lagoutaris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2220 County Road 210 W Ste 108, Jacksonville, FL 32259 Directions (904) 429-9859
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lagoutaris?
About Dr. Emmanuel Lagoutaris, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Greek
- 1932180676
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lagoutaris accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lagoutaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lagoutaris speaks Greek.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagoutaris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagoutaris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lagoutaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lagoutaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.