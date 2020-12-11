Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Gbadehan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Benin, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.



Dr. Gbadehan works at Infinite Gastroenterology Consultants in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.