Dr. Emmanuel Fuzaylov, DPM
Overview
Dr. Emmanuel Fuzaylov, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with St. John's Episcopal Hospital
Dr. Fuzaylov works at
Locations
Best Foot Doctor NY66 Court St # 3, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (347) 673-0789
Best Foot Doctor NY161-10 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (585) 471-6853Monday9:00am - 6:30pmTuesday9:00am - 6:30pmWednesday9:00am - 6:30pmThursday9:00am - 6:30pmFriday9:00am - 6:30pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
My first time being at Dr Emmanuel Fuzaylov office in Queens, New York was a great experience. The staff was professional and friendly. Dr Fuzaylov explained in details how the procedure is going to be done and my next follow-up visit. On my follow-up visit Dennis the Lazer technician was also detailed with the reassurance that I'll be fine, he made me feel comfortable. Thank you, for providing me with excellent care.
About Dr. Emmanuel Fuzaylov, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St. John's Episcopal Hospital
