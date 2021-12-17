Dr. Emmanuel Favila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Favila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Emmanuel Favila, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Greene County General Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital and Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
Dr. Favila works at
Locations
-
1
Emmanuel B. Favila M.d.p.c.97 E Halt Dr, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 238-2100
-
2
Regional Health3903 S 7th St Ste 2F, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 234-5400
-
3
Greene County Health-linton1600 A St NE Ste 9, Linton, IN 47441 Directions (812) 232-0021
-
4
Terre Haute Regional Hospital3901 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-0021
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension St. Vincent Clay
- Greene County General Hospital
- Sullivan County Community Hospital
- Terre Haute Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Favila has treated our special needs daughter for several years. Easy to understand, kind, gives explanation of her condition and needs. Can get appointment when needed, friendly staff. I would recommend him to others.
About Dr. Emmanuel Favila, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1598722399
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Favila has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Favila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Favila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Favila works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Favila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Favila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Favila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Favila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.