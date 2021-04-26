See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sherman Oaks, CA
Dr. Emmanuel Emenike, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (30)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Emenike, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.

Dr. Emenike works at Alpha Pain Mgmt. A Professional Corp. in Sherman Oaks, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alpha Pain Mgmt. A Professional Corp.
    4954 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 202, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 340-5510
    Paul R. Puri, MD, Inc
    11693 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 340-5510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Mission Community Hospital
  • Southern California Hospital At Hollywood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Apr 26, 2021
    Did he work in Stamford Ct. earlier on?
    Lyn Detroy — Apr 26, 2021
    About Dr. Emmanuel Emenike, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770570442
    • UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emenike has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Emenike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Emenike. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emenike.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emenike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emenike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

