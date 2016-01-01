See All Family Doctors in Naples, FL
Dr. Emmanuel Eloi, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Eloi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.

Dr. Eloi works at Quality Medical Care in Naples, FL with other offices in Oakland Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Quality Chiropractic Care
    4867 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116 (239) 234-5623
    Sunshine Medical and Chiropractic Care Inc
    2764 W Oakland Park Blvd, Oakland Park, FL 33311 (954) 766-4233

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Emmanuel Eloi, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Creole, French Creole, Haitian Creole and Spanish
    • 1306915384
    Education & Certifications

    • St Elizabeth Hosp
    • Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr
    • Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine
    • Boston Univ
