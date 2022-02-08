Dr. Emmanuel Edoka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edoka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmanuel Edoka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emmanuel Edoka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Edoka works at
Locations
-
1
WellMed at Midtown3708 Jefferson St Ste A, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 459-6503
-
2
Emmanuel C. Edoka, MD, FACP2911 Medical Arts St Ste 7, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 598-2107
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was patient, thorough and attentive to details. He shows he really cares about the patient. His sense of human touch is personal and welcoming.
About Dr. Emmanuel Edoka, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Med Coll
- University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edoka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edoka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edoka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edoka works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Edoka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edoka.
