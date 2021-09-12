Dr. Emmanuel De La Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmanuel De La Cruz, MD
Dr. Emmanuel De La Cruz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They completed their residency with Loma Linda University|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
De La Cruz Plastic Surgery2219 Sawdust Rd Ste 1203, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (832) 281-7730
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cruz did an amazing job on my liposuction procedure. Postoperative care was very comprehensive and I love that he even gave me a nutrition and exercise guide. Complete package.
About Dr. Emmanuel De La Cruz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De La Cruz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De La Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.