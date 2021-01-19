Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Baidoo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Baidoo works at Optum-San Bernardino Medical Group in Fontana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.