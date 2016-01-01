Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Anekwe, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.



Dr. Anekwe works at Casa Medical in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.