Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Agaba, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AHMADU BELLO UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Agaba works at Memorial Health System in Marietta, OH with other offices in Athens, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hiatal Hernia, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.